Bishop’s Easter Message

On Monday the body of PC Keith Palmer was brought to Southwark Cathedral for the very moving funeral service which was attended by his grieving family, friends and hundreds of colleagues.

His body had passed though the streets of South London lined with large numbers of serving police officers and members of the public.

That journey began at the Houses of Parliament where he had died from stab wounds having run towards his attacker, though himself unarmed.

By his courageous actions he saved many other potential victims and this struck a deep chord which continues to resound through the nation.

No ceremony, no outpouring of public sympathy, could hope to soften the suffering and loss of his grieving family, or indeed the families and friends of all the victims of that fateful day in Westminster.

Yet from the moment of the attack there have been so many acts of kindness, compassion and loving care. Light has continued to shine and the darkness has not overcome it.

The Christian faith holds sorrow and joy together in the reality of lived experience.

At this time of year Christians recall another journey, that of Jesus carrying his cross on which he was to be nailed and suffer a cruel death.

Just days before, as he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, the crowds had stripped branches from the trees and cheered him loudly. Now they were shouting for him to be crucified.

In the Bible the words from the Book of Lamentations ‘Is it nothing to you, all you who pass by’ are associated on Good Friday with Jesus being abandoned to his fate, in marked contrast to the powerful demonstration of solidarity by those who turned out in their thousands for the funeral on Monday and stood in respectful silence, their actions speaking louder than words.

But with terrible loss and sorrow came the reality of hope restored on Easter Day with Christ rising from the dead. And when the risen Christ appeared again to the disciples his first words were those of peace.

This is the reality that churches across South London will celebrate with great joy at Easter, in different languages and many different traditions, but always the same great truth. It is the reality by which the seeds of hope will blossom anew and by which we strive to live in the year to come.