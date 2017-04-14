Pheasant at home in Peck-ham

Pheasants have been spotted slumming it in South London.

And it’s not a late April Fool, even though they have appeared in the most obvious spot for a corny joke – Peckham.

The feathered fowl, best known for gracing the dining room tables of shotgun-toting toffs, in a less-than-healthy state, seem to have taken to the Southwark suburb.

And residents have been leaving the multi-coloured birds largely alone – even though it is legal to bag one for the supper table, provided it has been run down by a vehicle on the Queen’s highway.

But beware – if the driver of the vehicle which killed it tries to bag it, that is poaching, which still carries a sentence of up to three months in prison. The person travelling in the car behind, though, can claim it without fear of incarceration.

The local pheasant – nicknamed David Peckham by locals – has been spotted over several months in the area, probably after surviving the shooting season, which ended on February 1, and going on the hunt for food.

He – and it is male – was first pictured on Twitter in October and has since been photographed many times, developing its own #peckhampheasant hashtag.

If he’s not pining for the fjords, he may be searching in vain for a

mate.

The birds of Peckham Rye seem to be giving him a wide berth.

An RSPB spokesman said: “A large number of birds are released into the wild each year during the shooting season – some of those who survive the season may find their way into urban environments, usually looking for food, and whilst some nest, most are passing through.

“Whilst it is more common to see pheasants running, they are able to fly, and in areas where they are not at risk, they can be known to become quite tame.

“As the bird has been spotted a few times over the past year, it is likely to be adapting well and visiting theatre from time to time as suits it.”

Residents are now keeping an eye out for an even rarer species in South London, which they have heard live in the country – farm workers in straw hats chewing grass on the roadside, saying “Ooooarrrr.”