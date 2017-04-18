Striking deal for Liverpool defender will be “very difficult”, admits Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has admitted it will be hard to keep loan hit Mamadou Sakho beyond the end of this season.

The 27-year-old defender was frozen out at Liverpool but has made a huge difference to the Eagles since signing in January.

Palace have won five of the six matches that Sakho has played – keeping four clean sheets.

The French international is contracted to the Reds until 2020.

“It will probably be very difficult [to keep him],” said Allardyce. “It will be down to the club and Mamadou to discuss at the end of the season.

“It was such a rush job [to sign him], I’m not sure there were clauses to make anything permanent.

“His leadership, as well as his ability, has been a massive plus for me. I didn’t know he had such great leadership qualities – on the training pitch and the pitch. Those types are rarer than before.”