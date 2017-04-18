Loyal Millwall stalwart weighing up new contract offer

Millwall have offered Jimmy Abdou a new contract – with the long-serving midfielder due a testimonial if he signs.

The 32-year-old is due to be a free agent in June but talks are planned now that the Easter matches are out of the way.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “We’ve made Jimmy an initial offer – he’s considering it with his family.

“Jimmy loves playing at this club and we love having him at this club. Myself and Jimmy will speak again at the end of this week, just to see where he is at.

“With someone like Jimmy he can be quite straightforward. All he has got to consider is where he is at football-wise, because he is not playing as much as he would like. But he has still got a big part to play. I love having him around the club.

“Hopefully we can get something sorted where Jimmy commits his future to us past the summer.”

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh added: “Next year would be Jimmy’s 10th at the club and he would qualify, if he wanted to, for a testimonial.

“The chairman loves Jimmy. If we can get something done that works for everybody then it will see him complete those 10 years.”