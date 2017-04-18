Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Loyal Millwall stalwart weighing up new contract offer

Loyal Millwall stalwart weighing up new contract offer

By Richard Cawley -
0
730
Coventry City's Valdimir Gadzhev and Millwall's Jimmy Abdou battle for the ball

Millwall have offered Jimmy Abdou a new contract – with the long-serving midfielder due a testimonial if he signs.

The 32-year-old is due to be a free agent in June but talks are planned now that the Easter matches are out of the way.

Lions boss Neil Harris said: “We’ve made Jimmy an initial offer – he’s considering it with his family.

“Jimmy loves playing at this club and we love having him at this club. Myself and Jimmy will speak again at the end of this week, just to see where he is at.

“With someone like Jimmy he can be quite straightforward. All he has got to consider is where he is at football-wise, because he is not playing as much as he would like. But he has still got a big part to play. I love having him around the club.

“Hopefully we can get something sorted where Jimmy commits his future to us past the summer.”

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh added: “Next year would be Jimmy’s 10th at the club and he would qualify, if he wanted to, for a testimonial.

“The chairman loves Jimmy. If we can get something done that works for everybody then it will see him complete those 10 years.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Loyal Millwall stalwart weighing up new contract offer