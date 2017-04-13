Preview: London Bridge City Summer Festival returns

The Capital’s largest free bridge-to-bridge festival is returning for a third year and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Set against the backdrop of some of London’s most iconic riverside landmarks, the London Bridge City Summer Festival will run from Thursday 1 st June to Thursday 31 st August and will provide a picturesque central setting for an array of food, drink and live entertainment throughout the season.

The festival’s programme will include large screens showing films and live streaming Royal Opera House performances, fitness and dance classes, Nightspot Cinema and more. Sports fans can kick back in the sunshine and enjoy live screenings of Wimbledon, the World Athletics Championships, and the ICC Cricket Champions Trophy. Cycling café Look Mum No Hands will also be screening the Tour de France at a pop-up bar and hosting Cycle Speed Dating.

For visitors seeking fun for all the family, there will be children’s workshops, a lawn library, urban gardening, The Flying Seagull Circus, Gods & Monsters theatre production and performances and workshops from London Urban Arts. The Fantasy High Street will also be putting on an immersive Mad Hatter’s tea party for children.

This unmissable schedule of entertainment will take place at four distinctive locations, running from London Bridge to Tower Bridge. The amphitheatre-style steps of The Scoop, the beautiful historic architecture of Hay’s Galleria and the riverside promenade at The Pier.

London Bridge City will also host the return of the London Riviera, this year celebrating to all things Mexican and featuring delicious dishes from Taco Revolution. Each venue will be bustling with activity seven days a week, from 10am until 10pm.

Summer revellers are invited to party it up en masse with some Massaoke, every Friday throughout June at The Scoop.

Full venue breakdown and festival programme will be confirmed at the end of April and you can find more details on the website lbcsummerfestival.com