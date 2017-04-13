Marcus Hook’s Surrey Cricket Club column: Hard to remember a more glorious opener to County Championship season

If a certain lager manufacturer did opening games to the season, anyone at the Oval last weekend (with exception, perhaps, of those who travelled down from Birmingham to support their beloved Bears) must be struggling to remember a more glorious curtain-raiser.

The sun shone, as did Mark Stoneman (165) on day one and Mark Footitt, on day two. Okay, so Jonathan Trott (151) gave Surrey something to think about on day three, but the weather made up for it and, ultimately, it mattered not.

Last week, having included Zafar Ansari in my “three who will be key” for Surrey this season, I have to say I was surprised not to see him make the starting line-up for the opener. But there’s a saying in sport that underlines the strength of a team more than any other: “Just look who they’re leaving out.”

Surrey-supporting writers like myself and Dan Norcross raised doubting eyebrows after the Warwickshire game, when colleagues put it to us that Surrey now look the team to beat in this season’s County Championship.

But as Gareth Batty, the Brown Caps skipper, said: “We can be better in all departments. We should have scored 600 and we should have finished the game on the third day. We missed a chance or two in the field as well.

“It’s just one win. This is only the start. But yes, we’re in a good place. We left England players out of this team and we might again at the end of the week. I might even be left out.

“We wanted to send a message and we did that. Our openers set the tone and everyone backed them up. We bowled as a pack, with Footie outstanding, and everyone else supporting him really well.”