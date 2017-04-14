Surrey seamer Mark Footitt not giving up on England call

Surrey left-arm seamer Mark Footitt rues missing the chance to put himself back in the England shop window last summer, following his decision to swap Derby for SE11.

But despite being largely responsible for skittling Warwickshire out for just 91 on Saturday – which was instrumental in propelling Surrey to an early lead in the Specsavers County Championship – the 31-year-old says it’s not only the England selectors he needs to impress.

With competition for places as fierce as it has been at the Oval for well over a decade, Footitt’s priority is beating off the competition from within the Surrey dressing room.

Asked whether he ever thinks about being touted again for England, Footitt said: “You always are. As a county cricket player, you want to try and push yourself to play Test cricket.

“If it’s too late for me, it’s too late, but you always want to put yourself in contention. I still have ambitions to play for England. We’ll just have to see what happens.

“You never say you’re too old. We saw that with Batts (Gareth Batty) going out to India at 38. If you’re doing well and you’re performing, I can’t see why you wouldn’t get picked.”

There can hardly be a target more tempting than a berth on next winter’s Ashes tour.

“I’ve never been to Australia, so I would love just to go,” says Footitt. “I’ve heard it’s quite nice. But I’m just concentrating on performing for Surrey.”

Sometimes, that will be in tandem with fellow left-armer Sam Curran.

“We (England) haven’t had loads of left-arm seamers in the past,” said Footitt. “But we’ve also got Sam now. He’s probably the next one to come in if he carries on doing what he’s doing. He could be massive for England in both one-day and Test match cricket.”

Footitt claims to be in the best condition of his career. He produced a devastating spell of six wickets in 32 balls against Warwickshire.

The former Derbyshire man has bagged 29 championship scalps at an average of 19.65 in his last four matches.

“To bowl a side like Warwickshire out for less than a hundred is brilliant,” he said. “It was one of those days when you hit a rhythm and everything goes right.

“When you bowl a good ball they either nick it or miss it, and the wickets just kept coming. I was really pleased.

“The lads worked hard in the field and the rest of the bowlers did a really good job by bowling maidens. That’s what we’re aiming to do – put as much pressure as we can on the batsmen, and then someone will have a day out and take some wickets.

“Jonathan Trott’s wicket was special, because he plays the ball that swings back into him so well. I pushed the ball across him a couple of times and then I thought I’d just try an inswinger. Luckily, it came out nicely and hit him on the pads.

“With Ian Bell’s it bounced a bit more and fortunately he nicked it. It was good to get them in quick succession because they can be dangerous and it can get away from you.

“When the ball went softer it is easier to bat on, but if you kept patient and kept hitting your lengths there was always a ball in there you were going to get a wicket with.”

Surrey have tended to be slow starters in Division One but already have 23 points on the board after their first fixture of the campaign.

Footitt said: “All the hard work the lads, including myself, put in over the winter, it just culminated in everything going right for us on day two.

“We still knew it would be hard work – Warwickshire grinding and trying to bat as long as they could. But we had a lot of runs in the bank.

“It was nice to get my pace back. I worked on my fitness over the winter to try and get my pace back up again, by coming down to the Oval and working with our new strength and conditioning coach Rob Ahmun. He’s been brilliant. He’s put the lads through their paces and it’s shown with our fitness on the field.

“Last year I picked up a side strain in the second game. That’s the only injury I’ve ever had. My fitness wasn’t quite there – coming (from Derby) to the Oval, where the wickets are flatter and you have to bowl longer spells.

“It was annoying. The lads who came in last year did well and I had to fight to get my place back. Luckily, when I did, I started to take wickets.

“We’ve got such a talented bowling squad, when the two new ball bowlers come off you’ve got another two bowlers who will do exactly the same job.

“Our squad is really strong this year, if someone needs to be rested there will always be someone else who can come in. We’re a massively tight dressing room and we’re happy whoever does well.”