Preview: John-Luke Roberts Builds A Monster at Soho Theatre

Soho Theatre will play host to what’s being pitched as a monstrous show constructed by a thoughtful idiot. John-Luke Roberts Builds A Monster is the critically acclaimed comedy show from the co-creator of fringe hit Alternative Comedy Memorial Society and co-writer of UKTV Gold sitcom Bull (starring Robert Lyndsay and Maureen Lipman).

Following in the fine tradition of comedy horror, this is probably the only comedy show to be hosted by a figment from an anxiety dream that’s a mix between John-Luke’s father, a sort of vampire thing, and anything else it uses its eerie dream-power to shapeshift into. This truly innovative, absurdist show uses clowning to put our nightmares live on stage, and make them funny.

John-Luke Roberts is an actor, writer and comedian, trained by Philippe Gaulier. He has created four solo shows for the Edinburgh Fringe between 2010 and 2015 which have all been critically acclaimed with transfers to various London venues including two sold out runs at the Soho Theatre.

As an actor he has appeared in Channel 4’s Babylon and hit BBC Radio 4 sitcom Welcome to Our Village, Please Invade Carefully. He also wrote and starred in his own Channel 4 Blap based around The Alternative Comedy Memorial Society and played Nigel Mainpart in his own sitcom Bull (UKTV Gold).

John-Luke Roberts has also written for wide range of TV and radio shows including Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Nevermind the Buzzcocks (BBC2) and It’s Kevin (BBC2) and has co-written his first sitcom, Bull for UKTV Gold, with Gareth Gwynn. He writes regularly for BBC Radio 4 comedy shows such as The News Quiz, News Jack and Dilemma, spent a year as the BBC Radio Comedy Writer in Residence.

John-Luke Roberts Builds A Monster will run at the Soho Theatre from 9th May – 13th May. You can find further details on the website http://www.sohotheatre.com/whats-on/john-luke-roberts-builds-a-monster/