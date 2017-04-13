Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce: Why is the next Wilfried Zaha and Jason Puncheon not coming through?

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has expressed his disappointment that the South London stars of the future are not being unearthed – questioning when the next Wilfried Zaha or Jason Puncheon will come through the ranks.

Ivory Coast international Zaha, 24, could be the subject of mega-money offers in the summer after an excellent campaign. He came through the Eagles youth ranks and has kicked on to another level despite a hit-and-miss season for the South London club.

Croydon-born Puncheon has been captaining the side of late, his nomadic existence only ending on his return to his boyhood club in August 2013.

Allardyce, speaking to the South London Press ahead of the relaunch of the Palace for Life Foundation on Tuesday afternoon, said: “We’ve got Wilfried Zaha and Jason Puncheon – where are all the others that should be spotted in this area? How many play football here? Probably not the same as 25 or 30 years ago.

“Are they good enough? The answer is probably no, because they don’t get the physical education at schools. You can identify a youngster as good at sport but the brainwashing of the English system means everyone is obsessed with academic education.

“Some lads are getting a scholarship in America because they are great at soccer. Why isn’t that here?

“We’ve been overtaken by the infiltration of players from other countries. They have now taken 35 per cent of academy places up. This wouldn’t happen in any other European country. It is happening at first-team level, coaching,

management but also academies – that can’t be right.”

The scrapping of the emergency loan window is another target for Allardyce’s ire.

“For players to realise their potential it has been made even more difficult by disbarring the loan system,” he said. “It is hindering the process of gaining first-team football in a lower division.

“Most of the England squad I had got developed through a system that is no longer in place. You can make the excuse that the loan system is still there but it isn’t because it now has to be the first half of the season or a complete season. Managers are worried about their jobs in the lower divisions and don’t want to take that risk over a period of time. Now all you can do with the under-23s is put them with the first-team as much as possible and hope they develop in that arena.”

Not that having a wider take on issues at Palace was Allardyce’s concern when he first replaced Alan Pardew before Christmas.

But as he sits munching on a chocolate eclair in one of the executive boxes at Selhurst Park, he has the relaxed air of a man who has beaten Arsenal and Chelsea in recent matches to make Premier League survival a reality.

“Why do you celebrate avoiding relegation? Because you have saved so many jobs. The financial effect that relegation creates across a football club is staggering. It is scary what I experienced at West Ham. There were people who had been there for however long and it didn’t matter – out the door.

“Overheads have to be cut by the smallest of margins. People who have supported the club all their lives see their livelihoods devastasted. That’s why you celebrate not getting relegated – – you have got the opportunity to create more finance and better finance.”

Palace have won five of their last six top-flight fixtures after six losses in their first seven games at the start of 2017.

“The change has been slower than expected – but it hasn’t been that slow really, in terms of being a new manager here. It needed to be quicker if possible but it’s about getting it done in the end. It looks like we are in a good place to get it done in the end now. Some very difficult decisions had to be made between me, Steve [Parish] the chairman and the owners. They seem to have helped to turn the club around.

“That was some staff leaving behind the scenes who had been here for a while. Players who thought they should be playing and readdressing the whole football club in terms of its prevention of injury policy and training have been completely revamped to make sure players stay fitter longer.

“We had more training injuries than injuries during the game when I came here, a total of 31 from July to December and to be successful I had to address that. Squads are said to be there to be used, but you want to use them as little as possible because you want your first 11, or what you consider the best 11, on the pitch more often than not.

“Finding that 11 was a difficult task in the early days. A lot of players were injured and we couldn’t get them on the pitch to assess whether they were better than the ones we were playing.

“I know there is a reputation for a lot of players, but that is not how you can judge it. It is what they can do in the future that really counts and are they capable.

“The key element for me was the stop conceding goals scenario.”