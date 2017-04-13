Review: “Exquisite musical performances with enthralling conversation” Audra McDonald at the Leicester Square Theatre

When you’ve won a whopping six Tony awards you’re allowed to crow about it a bit, but Broadway leading lady Audra McDonald couldn’t be more humble and in a series of performances at the Leicester Square Theatre this week, the singer is sharing music and stories from her illustrious career, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Fresh from providing the voice of the wardrobe in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Audra McDonald is riding high on a wave of success, but there is nothing wooden about this diva and alongside her friend and Broadway cohort Seth Rudetsky, her intimate show mixes exquisite musical performances with enthralling conversation.

From her stage exploits to motherhood, no subject is off limits and with husband and fellow Broadway star Will Swenson putting in a guest appearance, the show has the real feel of a family affair.

Songs including “The Rose”, “You Don’t Bring me Flowers” and “Climb Every Mountain” from The Sound of Music are performed with an ultimate grace and McDonald’s strong traditional soprano voice completely satiates the auditorium.

The real highlight however is the encore when the acclaimed soloist sings “Summertime” from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. As soon as she hits the first note a collective gasp rings around the auditorium, such is the quality of the vocal.

Audra McDonald is returning to London later this year to play Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill and from this display it looks like a show not to be missed.

Audra McDonald at the Leicester Square Theatre until 15th April.