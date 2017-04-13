Charlton boss Karl Robinson not ruling out Rotherham move for trusted lieutenant Richie Barker

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has not ruled out losing Richie Barker in the summer – with the first-team coach linked with a move to Rotherham United.

The Millers, who will be in League One next season, appointed Paul Warne as manager recently. And reports in their local media suggest that Barker is wanted as part of the backroom team.

“There has been no official approach that I know of,” said Robinson. “The man who has got the job is one of his good friends. It’s a club Richie has played for and the fans look back on his time there as being very successful.

“You can see why there is speculation.

“It is not something I’m willing to comment on for the forseeable future, until our season is over. Then I’ll take stock and see what we want to do and what direction we want to go in.

“I’ve laughed about it with him – he lives in Brighton, so it’s a big commute. I’m sure it will be a decision – if he has got a decision – that he will make in the summer.

“I’m sure once they have made their mind up what they want to do, I’m sure I’ll be the first to know.”