Millwall boss Neil Harris reveals his one goal for Easter weekend

Neil Harris has one goal for Millwall come five o’clock on Easter Monday – that his side are still sat in the League One play-off spots.

The Lions face Northampton at The Den tomorrow before facing promotion rivals Fleetwood Town two days later.

“Easter was a big weekend for us last season, if I remember rightly we played Bradford and Burton over that period, and it is the same again in terms of importance,” said Harris. “There is a lot of movement over Easter, in the space of four days there are six points to play for.

“What we’ve got to make sure is we play with a calmness and aggression, to produce the discipline we’ve shown and the standards we’ve hit recently. That’s going to be key for us being successful.”

Northampton are past the 50-point safety mark, with only the faintest of threats of not retaining League One status. But Harris has dismissed any notion they will make for easier opposition because they have little resting on the fixture.

“They have got a relatively new manager in Justin Edinburgh and his side will come and have a right go at you. They’ll come to win the game. It’s going to be a battle.”