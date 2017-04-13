Millwall boss to leave selection late as he waits on injured players for Northampton clash

Millwall boss Neil Harris says he will make a late decision on the fitness of Shane Ferguson and Tony Craig as he prepares for tomorrow’s game against Northampton.

The Lions were missing Craig (dead leg) and Ferguson (bruised ribs) for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham.

But keeper Jordan Archer (quad) has resumed full training this week.

“We’re hoping to have Shane and Tony back in training today,” said Harris. “We’ve had a few knocks and niggles in the last seven days – I’ll have to leave my team selection right up to the last minute.

“I’m hoping to have them back out there today but that is not guaranteed. I’ll see how they present this morning.

“Jordan has been on the training pitch this week. We’ll have to see again how he goes over the course of the next 48 hours as to whether he’ll be involved in the squad. It’s been a little stop-start for Jordan and we’ve got to make sure he is 100 per cent.”