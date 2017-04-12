CBBC presenter to star in show to launch Sydenham theatre space

A RETELLING of a children’s classic by Sydenham’s theatrical brothers starring a CBBC presenter is to launch a new theatre space.

The new musical adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk with presenter Rhys Stephenson in the title role is to run at the new Upstairs venue at the Sydenham Centre from Saturday April 22 until Sunday May 28. The New Cross born actor, who joined the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain in 2015, is currently the main presenter on CBBC’s HQ.

The show is the latest from children’s theatre creators “The Brothers Kaufman” from Sydenham arts group Spontaneous Productions (SP) who have notched up acclaim for producing original children’s shows which have run at the Colour House Theatre in Wimbledon and the annual Sydenham Arts Festival since the 1990s.

It is to be the first show to be staged in the recently refurbished 100 seater Upstairs venue at the centre in Sydenham Road. The centre is a new community space run by Lewisham council which brings together a mix of groups to provide events and activities ranging from the arts, dance and well being sessions open to all.

Jonathan the creative director of SP, said: “We are thrilled to be back to doing what we love most – staging original theatre shows for audiences of all ages in our home town. Upstairs at the Sydenham Centre is a recently refurbished 100-seater studio space equipped for live performances, and an ideal venue for a wide range of performances.’

Mr Kaufman, who was previously the artistic director at the Colour House Theatre in Wimbledon, and co-artistic director at the Brockley Jack Theatre in Brockley told SLP the big plans for the venue also includes writing workshops in addition to acting and singing classes for adults.

The retelling of the tale of Jack, his faithful cow, the beanstalk he climbs and the giant he meets is directed and produced by Jonathan Kaufman with songs and music by Julian Kaufman.

Future plans for the theatre space include a new musical adapt ion of Jerome K Jerome comic masterpiece Three Men in a Boat from May. Also planned is several high profile author events including one featuring novelist Jonathan Coe in conversation with Matthew Sweet for June and New Writing Night to showcase emerging playwriting talents for July. A highlight is set to be a production of The Jewess of Jews Walk a play which explores the last few months of the life of Eleanor Marx, daughter of Karl, who lived briefly at No 7 Jews Walk Sydenham. The play is an original work by Lucy Kaufman, who penned Till The Boys Come Home. A major show is also in the pipeline to be the venue’s first Christmas Panto.

Tickets are now on sale for Jack and the Beanstalk, which is being presented in association with Kirkdale Bookshop.

Shows are to be staged every Saturday and Sunday from April 22 until May 28 at 2pm and 4pm and tickets £10 for adults and £6 for children aged 3 and above. Tickets can be purchased from the Kirkdale Bookshop in Kirkdale or online by visiting http://spontaneousproductions.co.uk/