Plumstead murder appeal for man who left the scene in a BMW

THE victim of the murder in Plumstead has been named by police who are appealing for information on a man who left the scene in a BMW

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers are satisfied Rene Richardson, 24, from Plumstead was the murder victim in the incident on Monday April 10. Police were called at around 4.30pm to reports of a man stabbed in Bournewood Road. Rene was found suffering stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and officers believed Rene was approached by two men in Grasdene Road, Plumstead, before he was attacked.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at an address in Bognor Regis, Sussex on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station. Detectives are still trying to trace a second man, described as a black man, wearing a white t-shirt who was seen to leave the scene of the attack in a BMW sports car.

Detective Inspector Will Reynolds said: “Whilst an arrest has been made I would urge anyone with information or witnesses to this incident to speak to us as soon as possible.

“I am particularly keen for the man seen leaving the scene in the BMW vehicle to come forward and make himself known to us. We believe he may hold vital information.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4005, police via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.