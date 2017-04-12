Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Costcutter knife robbery in Kirkdale

Costcutter knife robbery in Kirkdale

By Shuz Azam -
0
15

 

Detectives are appealing for information following a store robbery in Kirkdale, Sydenham.

At 07:30hrs on Saturday, March 18, police were called to Costcutter in Kirkdale following reports of a robbery. The offence happened between 04:20 and 04:35hrs and cash was taken from the tills.

Whilst a staff member was working in the store in the early hours, the suspect entered the store and approached them with a large kitchen knife.

The suspect pointed the blade at the 33-year-old victim and demanded money from the tills.

The victim opened the tills before the suspect took £600 out of the tills.

The suspect is described as a slim black man, aged in his late 20s and 6ft 2ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the front and back, dark blue jeans, black steel toe capped boots and black gloves.

Detective Constable Sacha Snell, from Lewisham CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man running away to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact DC Sacha Snell on 07788 916864 or local police by dialling 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Costcutter knife robbery in Kirkdale