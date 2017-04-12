Costcutter knife robbery in Kirkdale

Detectives are appealing for information following a store robbery in Kirkdale, Sydenham.

At 07:30hrs on Saturday, March 18, police were called to Costcutter in Kirkdale following reports of a robbery. The offence happened between 04:20 and 04:35hrs and cash was taken from the tills.

Whilst a staff member was working in the store in the early hours, the suspect entered the store and approached them with a large kitchen knife.

The suspect pointed the blade at the 33-year-old victim and demanded money from the tills.

The victim opened the tills before the suspect took £600 out of the tills.

The suspect is described as a slim black man, aged in his late 20s and 6ft 2ins tall. He was wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the front and back, dark blue jeans, black steel toe capped boots and black gloves.

Detective Constable Sacha Snell, from Lewisham CID, said: “We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man running away to contact us.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact DC Sacha Snell on 07788 916864 or local police by dialling 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.