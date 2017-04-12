Battle to save historic gas holders facing demolition in Aldi store plans

RESIDENTS are battling plans for the bulldozing of “historically significant” gas holders to make way for a new Aldi store.

A petition has been launched in opposition to plans submitted by landowners Kier and Southern Gas Networks including an Aldi supermarket and restaurant for the Bell Green Retail Park in Lower Sydenham. People are being urged to give comments to Lewisham council on the plans before the Easter Monday deadline for responses.

Residents are highlighting that the two blue gas holders are, along with close by Grade II Livesey Hall, war memorial, and Livesey Wall to Perry Hill, of great historic significance and are a reminder of the generations of gas workers who worked in the area.

Calls have been made for Historic England(HE) and the council to defend the retention of the structures which were, before they were decommissioned, used to store gas for household or business use.

A spokeswoman from HE told The Mercury “We have received an application to list the gas holders in Lower Sydenham which we are considering at the moment.”

Objectors to the plans are also concerned that it will be an over development of the Bell Green Retail area which already has a Sainsbury hypermarket. There are worries the scheme will bring even more traffic leading to further deterioration of the air quality. The online petition has been posted by These Streets Belong to us, comprised of campaigners from the Houston Road, Perry Vale area, with residents from the Sydenham Society.

It notes: “The blue gas holders – now under threat of demolition – represent a rich historical heritage for lower Sydenham and Perry Vale. They should be protected and celebrated – not torn down.

“The existing retail park has increased local traffic with more heavy goods vehicles clogging up our roads and spitting out toxic fumes. We want our streets and roads to be cleaner, safer and more friendly. That’s why we believe that more out of town retail units should be stopped and instead we should invest in our high streets at Sydenham, Forest Hill and Catford.”

Bellingham Councillor Alan Hall said: “These landmark gas holders are an historic part of this site and directly related to the attractive Grade II Livesey Hall and Grade ll war memorial which were built for the benefit and commemoration of generations of gas workers who once worked here.

“I hope that Historic England and the council will fully consider the case for their retention. This will allow for imaginative and sustainable development, including housing, on the Bell Green site.”

Pip Prongué property managing director for Kier South, said: “Most of the country’s gas holders need to be dismantled and Bell Green’s will be removed irrespective of this planning application. However, it’s important the site doesn’t become a wasteland, and we have consulted widely with local residents about a scheme that will provide between 160 and 200 jobs.

“We found a big majority of local people were in favour of the principle of regenerating the site, and many are excited about getting a new Aldi, which will mean reduced costs by not having to travel as far for their shopping. We are working with specialist traffic consultants and the council on the impact on congestion, but early indications are that many journeys to the Aldi will be outside peak hours, or by pedestrians or passing traffic.”

Comments on the planning application must be sent to planning@lewisham.gov.uk before Monday April 17. To contact the campaigners visit saferperryvale@gmail.com

The petition is at https://www.change.org/p/these-streets-belong-to-us-the-sydenham-society-save-our-bell-green-gas-holders-say-no-to-further-retail-development-of-bell-green