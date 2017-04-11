Eagles manager Sam Allardyce and chairman Steve Parish attend Palace for Life Foundation launch

The Crystal Palace Football Club Foundation re-launched as the Palace for Life Foundation today – with a new vision to transform the lives of young people in South London.

The Palace for Life Foundation will work more closely with Crystal Palace Football Club, using the power of the Palace brand to inspire young people through sport. It aims to become the charity of choice for Crystal Palace fans, harnessing their support to help fundraising, and to become known as one of the country’s most pioneering football community foundations.

The new strategy was unveiled at an event at Selhurst Park this evening, attended by the club’s chairman Steve Parish, manager Sam Allardyce, and by the Foundation’s new chairman Ed Warner and chief executive Mike Summers.

The Palace for Life Foundation will run 11 core programmes, but focus on three key priorities:

Physical and mental health – teaching children the importance of eating well and taking part in sport, promoting team work and essential life skills

Early intervention – mentoring the disadvantaged, particularly those at most risk of becoming caught up in drugs or crime

Fit for work – helping young people make the transition from education to employment, using sport to inspire them

The Foundation’s new mission statement states: “We help young South Londoners grow through the power of sport, inspiring them to find a better path in life, for a better life.

“We believe that everyone matters, irrespective of race, religion, beliefs or background. And by giving extra support to the most vulnerable, we will help create a better community and society”.

Croydon is one of the country’s 10 most deprived boroughs and the Palace for Life Foundation’s focus will be on those at greatest risk and in most need of help. Typically, it works with almost 10,000 participants a year on its programmes, more than half of them under the age of 12, and helps around 600 people with disabilities to take part in sport.

Mike Summers, Palace for Life Foundation chief executive, said: “Although the name is new, we’ve been working with young people in our area for over 25 years. Sport can offer young people vital life lessons and instil positive values that can help them to a better future. Our vision is to be recognised as the foremost youth development organisation in South London and amongst the most pioneering football community foundations in the UK”.

Parish said: “The re-launch of our official charity as the Palace for Life Foundation marks an exciting milestone in our relationship with South London. The club will do all it can to support the foundation in our shared goals of inspiring our young people to find their strongest path in life, whatever their background or ability.”

The foundation will be running a series of fundraising events, including a Play at Palace event alongside the Beer Festival on May 27, inviting fans to bid for a chance to play alongside football legends. It will soon be announcing details of a marathon sponsored walk from Selhurst Park to the heart of London led by Palace great Andy Johnson.

The Foundation is well supported by the club, the Premier League and our local authorities, but like all football community charities, it needs money to fund essential programmes where external funding isn’t yet available.

Programmes like ‘Get Up Get Moving’, led by club doctor Zaf Iqbal, inspiring local primary school children to eat healthier foods and get active; employability programmes to help those furthest from the workplace to prepare for a career; or disability football teams. Proceeds from the Selhurst Draw will now be helping to fund programmes supporting young South Londoners.