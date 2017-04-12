Palace boss not able to rule out head-turning offer for dazzling winger Wilfried Zaha

Sam Allardyce has offered no guarantees that Wilfried Zaha will definitely be at Crystal Palace next season – admitting that a head-turning offer could come in the summer.

The Eagles manager was speaking to the South London Press at yesterday’s relaunch of the Palace for Life Foundation – which has a new vision to transform the lives of young people in South London.

Zaha has been attracting fresh interest from Tottenham and the Ivory Coast international is hitting the heights with his individual displays.

Allardyce said: “I think it is a great credit to the football club who for the second time have helped Wilf develop again.

“The first time was when he came through and then got sold to Manchester United, where it didn’t work out, and then signed him for a second time and have allowed him to develop into the player he is today, and he has been brilliant since he has been back.

“Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic. Hopefully we do not get to that point for a long time but it may be a possibility. Because it is a rare talent.

“There should be another 20 or 30 young Wilfried Zahas across the country. But we do not develop enough, so foreign players have to come in and take their places. Wilf has been excellent in his time here.”

“Who knows [how much he is worth in the current market]. Now you have got competition. The Premier League has got bigger competition that ever before. It is called China. When you see Oscar, who is 24 going to China. Before when it was Dubai and Qatar, they were coming towards the end of their career.

“Now the Chinese are looking at the younger ones and are paying bigger money than the Premier League has ever paid out to entice them to go to China. That is a financial decision to secure the rest of your life. Which you cannot blame them for. So who knows what the market forces will bring in terms of the price?”