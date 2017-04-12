Palace ace happy with bench role if it means Premier League safety is clinched

Fit-again midfielder James McArthur says he’s happy to make his contribution from the bench – as long as Crystal Palace survive in the Premier League.

The former Wigan midfielder suffered relegation from the English top flight with the FA Cup-winning Latics four seasons ago and says the experience means his personal ambition to win back a starting place is a secondary concern.

“The team’s done excellent and that’s all that matters,” said McArthur, who returned from injury as a 72nd minute substitute in Monday night’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

“I’m going to do my bit to try and help the team and if that’s coming off the bench, if that’s starting, whatever it may be, it’s about the team and making sure we get safe.

“I’ve been relegated before and it doesn’t just affect players. It affects everyone around the club. It affects staff, fans, people getting cut – from the players to staff to people that work in the stadium.

“It goes all the way down and for the club as a whole, we need to make

sure we keep pushing on and getting this club safe.”