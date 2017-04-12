Palace keeper: We all love loan hit defender to bits

On-loan defender Mamadou Sakho is playing with a smile on his face and that shows in his performances for Crystal Palace, according to team-mate Wayne Hennessey.

The Wales number one says the French centre-back, who joined on loan from Liverpool in January, is a popular dressing room figure and would be a very welcome permanent addition to the club.

“He’s a great lad, he gets on really well with the boys here,” said Hennessey. “We all love him to bits and hopefully he can stay once the season’s finished.

“He loves it down here. If he didn’t like it, he wouldn’t be playing as well. He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s showing on the pitch how good he is.”

The France international was enjoying himself so much on Monday night he had the confidence to backheel a pass to fellow centre-back Martin Kelly a couple of yards to the left of Hennessey’s goal, along the byline, in the dying stages of a famous 3-0 win over Arsenal.

“We’ve got great confidence in him,” smiled Hennessey, when reminded of the incident. “He brings that aura, he has a presence about him which is fantastic.”