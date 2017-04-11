James McArthur: I expected Palace to humble Arsenal at Selhurst Park

Eagles midfielder James McArthur said he always suspected Palace would

be able to get a result against Arsenal on a Monday night at Selhurst

Park with the fans kicking up a racket.

And the 29-year-old box-to-box playmaker, who came off the bench in

the 72nd minute of last night’s game saw his hunch proved correct as

Arsene Wenger’s side were dispatched 3-0.

“That gives us belief and confidence we can beat anyone,” said the

former Wigan player. “Obviously the win against Chelsea does that as

well. Monday night under the lights – it’s alright saying it now – but

I fancied ourselves to get a result with the fans [behind us].

“The team was unbelievable, that’s one of the best nights I’ve seen

here, the fans were outstanding all the way through. I think the

[opening] goal probably helped that as well but the boys were

excellent.”

McArthur admitted to blowing in the later stages after his recent

injury absence but announced his intention to quickly get back up to

speed.

“I’m just happy to be back,” he added. “I need to get my fitness back

up. I came on and found it hard physically but that’s part and parcel

of coming back from injury – you need to work hard and get yourself

ready to try and get into the team.”