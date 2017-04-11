Luka Milivojevic: Crystal Palace fans are amazing – I want to thank them

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic has saluted the Crystal Palace fans who roared him on as he scored his first goal for the Eagles from the penalty spot in front of the Holmesdale End to cap a memorable victory last night.

“For me it’s amazing,” said the Serb after Monday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal. “I want to say thank you to them for their amazing support every time we play at home.

“This is my third game at home and my third win and I’m very happy.”

The former Red Star Belgrade ball-winner said there was no discussion with striker Christian Benteke when Palace were awarded a penalty after Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez dashed recklessly off his line and Andros Townsend tumbled over his hand.

“They put me to shoot [penalties] because I practise a lot,” said Milivojevic. “They have some rules in the dressing room, they put me to shoot and I took responsibility.”

The latest Selhurst Park cult hero said he would not argue with Benteke the next time Palace are awarded a spot-kick though, adding: “For me, if he wants to shoot, no problem!”