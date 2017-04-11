Preview: Kiki’s Delivery Service returns to Southwark Playhouse

Kiki is back! Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out festive run at Southwark Playhouse, Kiki’s Delivery Service returns to The Large for a limited summer season.

Kiki is a 13 year old witch and, as tradition dictates, it is time for her to leave home and family to make a new life for herself. Equipped with her ability to fly and accompanied by Jiji, her faithful feline companion, she sets out to find a place where she can use her powers for the greater good and that one day she might call home.

A magical tale of growing up and finding acceptance, Kiki’s Delivery Service is a story for everyone aged 7 and up.

Kiki’s Delivery Service is adapted from the bestselling and award-winning book by Japanese author Eiko Kadono. The book has previously been adapted in to a live action film and most notably an award winning animation by Studio Ghibli. This world premiere of the stage adaptation played at Southwark Playhouse for five weeks over Christmas 2016 where it was the best-selling play in the theatre’s history.

Casting and further creative details are to be announced.

Kiki’s Delivery Service will be at Southwark Playhouse from 10 August -3 September. You can find further details on the website www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk