Budding stars learn from some masters of the stage in Penge

Budding stage stars are being offered the opportunity of learning from two giants of the business in Penge later this month as the Bridge House Theatre hosts a special masterclass.

The two-day course is being taught by West End star Rachel Tucker and her husband, acclaimed theatrical director Guy Retallack.

Rachel has recently completed another critically acclaimed run as the green witch, Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked after taking Broadway by storm in the role last year and will embark on a UK tour next month.

Guy Retallack has directed in the West End and at many of London’s most prestigious venues including Shakespeare’s Globe.

The pair run the popular pub theatre in Penge and will be inviting wannbe West End stars to join them for lessons in acting and acting through song on April 21st and 22nd.

The two-day masterclass with Rachel and Guy is aimed primarily at actors entering into the profession as well as recent drama school graduates.

If you would like to book a space you can email info@rgmasterclass.co.uk