Preview: Glee star Matthew Morrison will play two nights at the Hippodrome Casino

Star of the worldwide hit series Glee and Broadway regular Matthew Morrison will take to the stage at the Hippodrome casino next month for what is expected to be a hugely popular two-night residency.

Production company, Club 11 London are fast gaining a reputation for bringing the biggest musical theatre stars to the intimate Leicester square venue and this new acquisition further establishes the company as forerunners in the cabaret and live entertainment market in London.

A top-flight jazz band will join Matthew Morrison, the versatile Tony, Emmy, and 2x Golden-Globe nominated actor/singer, as he performs an evening of standards and favourites. An artist which The New York Times calls “a hard-driving musical frontiersman”, Morrison will take the audience through a career retrospective as he performs selections from his past productions, including Glee, Hairspray, Finding Neverland, South Pacific, Light In The Piazza and more.

On coming to London, Matthew said “London holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a city I love exploring and drawing inspiration from. There’s a sense of nostalgia and longing that this city brings to me, and a lot of the music I’ll be performing holds that same sentiment. To perform at such a place as the Hippodrome, where greats like Sinatra and Judy Garland graced the stage, is truly a career highlight that I look forward to sharing with those in attendance”.

Morrison most recently starred as “J.M Barrie” in the Harvey Weinstein musical “Finding Neverland”. In 2015, Morrison wrapped the final season of Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he starred as the director of the glee club, “Mr. Schuester”, garnered him an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Matthew made his debut on Broadway in “Footloose” but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit “Hairspray.” Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “The Light in the Piazza,” and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for “10 Million Miles.” He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of “South Pacific” at Lincoln Center Theatre in New York.

In June, 2013, Morrison released his latest studio album, “Where It All Began”. Morrison released his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John.

Club 11 London producers, Darren Bell and Marc McBride said “we are thrilled to keep on bringing London the best and exciting stars from Broadway to perform at the iconic Hippodrome Theatre. When we started our journey producing at the Hippodrome, Matthew Morrison was always in our wish list of Broadway stars, and after a very successful 2 years we are thrilled that we are now bringing this to fruition”.

Matthew Morrisson will be at the Hippodrome Casino for three intimate concerts at 8pm and 11pm on Tuesday 16th and 11pm on Wednesday 17th May 2017. You can find futher details on the website www.club11.london/mattm