Luka Milivojevic piles praise on Crystal Palace striker for key role in Arsenal win

Although it was Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye who scored the goals that set Crystal Palace on the way to a 3-0 win against Arsenal last night, Luka Milivojevic was effusive in his praise for target man Christian Benteke.

“For me, Christian was amazing. He smashed them,” said the Serb, who opened his Palace account with the penalty in front of the Holmesdale Road End that put the icing on the cake.

“Every duel, he won. He flicked many balls and both the first two goals started from his flicks – he’s a very, very important player for us.”

Milivojevic, a January signing from Olympiakos, put in a stellar performance to break up Arsenal’s renowned passing game and had to shoulder more responsibility with his usual holding midfield partner Yohan Cabaye deployed in a more advanced role.

“I had many things to do in defence,” said the former Anderlecht and Red Star ball-winner. “To try to close players between the lines. They move a lot and in the first half we did well. Second half we went a little deeper, but when you keep clean sheets everything is

perfect.

“We are really happy to win against Arsenal 3-0. They are really a quality team and we played our way, everything went well.

“After the game was going, we took more confidence, especially after the first goal, and I think when Yohan scored [for 2-0], that was finished. It was an important goal and he helped us a lot in the middle.”

And Milivojevic was also full of praise for winger Andros Townsend, who opened the scoring from a tumbling Wilfried Zaha’s pull-back.

“Fantastic movement at the near post and he followed the ball from Wilf,” added Palace’s latest cult hero.