Greenwich Tall Ships launch just days away

A FESTIVAL is to launch tomorrow bringing 30 tall ships to the riverside, performers to the streets, fireworks to the sky and an amazing opportunity for 50 young people.

The Royal Greenwich Tall Ships Festival 2017 is to be held from Thursday April 13 and Easter Sunday. A packed programme of free activities are to be held at the two festival sites at Greenwich Maritime and the Royal Arsenal Riverside.

The festival is to be launched with an acoustic set from Squeeze front man Glenn Tilbrook and the Avanti Display’s show Hydomania on The Fentimans Festival Stage in Artillery Square on the Royal Arsenal site in Woolwich

Over 50 youngsters from Greenwich and the surrounding area, including five looked after children, have been chosen as trainees who will join the crew of one of the three Tall Ships on their journey to Portugal when they leave in the Parade of Sail on the festival’s final day.

Last week the young people boarded the Tolkien at Woolwich Pier to get a feel for the trip in which they will spend 15 days aboard a similar vessel for the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta, organised by Sail Training International.

They also met some of the sponsors who have made their voyage possible including Peabody, U+I, Port of London Authority, Visit Greenwich, London City Cruise Port, MBNA Thames Clippers and our official Charity Partners, Seafarers UK with Sea Cadets.

Seventeen-year-old Thamesmead resident, Billy Lovejoy, one of ten youngsters being sponsored by Peabody Housing Association said: “I have wanted to join the Navy since I was 13-years-old – my grandad was in the Navy and it really appeals to me. My school, Woolwich Poly, know this and when they found out about this experience, they put my name forward. I can’t believe I was picked and cannot wait to take part – it is a once in a lifetime opportunity, thank you Peabody.”

Leader of the Royal Borough Councillor Denise Hyland said: “I am delighted that so many local young people from all walks of life will be taking part in this incredible opportunity.

“Many of the trainees have never sailed before and some have never even left the country so this extraordinary experience will truly broaden their horizons and open doors for them.”

www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/tallships