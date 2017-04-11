Wayne Hennessey: Beating Arsenal is best victory of my Crystal Palace career

Wayne Hennessey may have made history as Wales stormed to the
semi-finals of last summer’s European Championships but he said
Crystal Palace’s win over Arsenal last night was the best of his
career.
The Palace shot-stopper said he was surprised by how few saves he had
to make although he was in the right place twice in the first half to
keep his side in it.
“You don’t beat them 3-0 very often,” said Hennessey. ”I thought we
were absolutely fantastic from the start.
“I made just two saves in the first half, that was probably it. A lot
of the other time was just tidying up and stuff and a load of kicking
– I must’ve kicked about 60 balls.
“Normally when you play against Arsenal you are tested. I had a lot
more to do when I played away at Arsenal but that just gives huge
credit to the players in front of me and what they’ve done.
“The lads showed great commitment and good strength as well.
“The games are coming thick and fast and we’re all recovering well and
it shows on the pitch.
“[For instance] we’ve got Andros [Townsend] whose covering so much
ground at the moment and still looks fit and he does everything, it’s
as though he’s playing Saturday to Saturday. You check how many games
we’ve had recently and the boys look brilliant.”
Despite recent injuries to James Tomkins, Scott Dann and Patrick van
Aanholt, Palace’s rejuvenated defence is continuing to perform which
demonstrates Palace’s strength in depth, said Hennessey.
“I always feel if injuries come along, it’s an extra shirt for someone
to grab, and grab with both hands. There’s so much competition within
the squad now and that’s healthy. If someone gets injured, they’ll
have to fight to get their shirt back.”
That has been demonstrated nowhere more than in Palace’s goalkeeping
ranks where previous manager Alan Pardew’s number one – France
international Steve Mandanda – cannot get a look-in after recovering
from injury, with Hennessey between the posts and Palace legend Julian
Speroni on the bench.
