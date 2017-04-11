Wayne Hennessey: Beating Arsenal is best victory of my Crystal Palace career

Wayne Hennessey may have made history as Wales stormed to the

semi-finals of last summer’s European Championships but he said

Crystal Palace’s win over Arsenal last night was the best of his

career.

The Palace shot-stopper said he was surprised by how few saves he had

to make although he was in the right place twice in the first half to

keep his side in it.

“You don’t beat them 3-0 very often,” said Hennessey. ”I thought we

were absolutely fantastic from the start.

“I made just two saves in the first half, that was probably it. A lot

of the other time was just tidying up and stuff and a load of kicking

– I must’ve kicked about 60 balls.

“Normally when you play against Arsenal you are tested. I had a lot

more to do when I played away at Arsenal but that just gives huge

credit to the players in front of me and what they’ve done.

“The lads showed great commitment and good strength as well.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we’re all recovering well and

it shows on the pitch.

“[For instance] we’ve got Andros [Townsend] whose covering so much

ground at the moment and still looks fit and he does everything, it’s

as though he’s playing Saturday to Saturday. You check how many games

we’ve had recently and the boys look brilliant.”

Despite recent injuries to James Tomkins, Scott Dann and Patrick van

Aanholt, Palace’s rejuvenated defence is continuing to perform which

demonstrates Palace’s strength in depth, said Hennessey.

“I always feel if injuries come along, it’s an extra shirt for someone

to grab, and grab with both hands. There’s so much competition within

the squad now and that’s healthy. If someone gets injured, they’ll

have to fight to get their shirt back.”

That has been demonstrated nowhere more than in Palace’s goalkeeping

ranks where previous manager Alan Pardew’s number one – France

international Steve Mandanda – cannot get a look-in after recovering

from injury, with Hennessey between the posts and Palace legend Julian

Speroni on the bench.