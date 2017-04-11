Former Tottenham man enjoys Palace’s 3-0 romp against Arsenal

Former Spurs winger Andros Townsend couldn’t conceal his delight at scoring against the north London rivals of a club still very close to his heart in Palace’s victory over Arsenal last night.

Townsend smashed home Palace’s opening goal in a 3-0 win and said it was a great felling to score against Arsene Wenger’s misfiring side.

“Obviously, being a Tottenham boy, to score against Arsenal is an incredible feeling,” said a smiling Townsend afterwards. “To help us on the way to a great win was a good feeling as well, but most important is the three points.”

The Leytonstone-born attacker said there was no danger of Palace resting on their laurels though, after taking the lead against an Arsenal side that was misfiring.

“They can come up with a bit of magic even when they are not playing well,” said Townsend, “so we knew it would be difficult. At half time we spoke about the importance of getting that second goal.”

Asked whether Tottenham would finish higher than their north London adversaries this season, Townsend replied: “I hope so, but it looked like they would last season and then for some reason it didn’t happen. I’m just focusing on Palace and if we survive, then I’ll think about Tottenham!”

Tuesday impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal will count for nothing if Palace lose their focus in Saturday’s home game against champions Leicester City, according to Eagles wide man Townsend.

Asked what he thought about the fact victory over Leicester could see

Palace leapfrog them in the Premier League table, Townsend replied:

“After we beat Chelsea, we said the same thing: ‘if we beat

Southampton, we can go level on points with them’, so we’re not going

to get carried away.

“It’s a good win but now we need to focus on Leicester and not

think about what happens if we beat them – we have to think about how

we are going to beat Leicester.

“We’ve still got incredibly difficult games to come. If we can beat

Leicester on Saturday, things are looking good but we’re not looking

beyond that now.

“We’re focusing on Leicester, which is going to be another difficult

game, they are on top form as well.

“We have to follow up on Saturday, not like when we beat Chelsea and

lost the next game because then [the Arsenal win] would mean nothing.”