“Liverpool deal needs to happen” – Palace star urges Selhurst Park boss to act

Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend has called on chairman Steve
Parish to make every effort to make defender Mamadou Sakho’s loan move
from Anfield a permanent one if the Eagles beat the drop.
“Obviously I’m not the chairman but you’ve seen the impact he’s had
since he’s come in,” said Townsend of the Liverpool stopper. “He’s
been incredible. I think it’s four clean sheets.
“When the ball’s coming into the box, he seems to be a magnet for it
and it gives us great confidence knowing that if they do manage to get
a cross in, he’s going to be there to clear it away.
“He’s an incredible player and we should do all we can, if we survive,
to keep him here next season.”
