Crystal Palace boss Allardyce: Arsenal win makes it my best week since I took Eagles job

Sam Allardyce says Palace need one or two more wins to guarantee safety after a magnificent victory over Arsenal on Monday night

Allardyce said it was his best week as Crystal Palace manager after seeing his side enjoy a comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Palace face Leicester in SE25 on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic’s second-half penalty was preceded by goals from Yohan Cabaye and Andros Townsend’s first-half opener to give Palace their fifth win in six.

He said: “It’s been my best week as Palace manager after Chelsea and following the little blip at Southampton with this victory. To get such great victories in a short space of time which we didn’t expect is more than we expected. But it was a well-deserved victory. The emphasis on crowding Arsenal players out of their fluid play in key areas was key to our success and we then exposed the space Arsenal leave due to their attacking play and the quality of our final third play and finishing was outstanding, particularly Yohan Cabaye’s goal.

“Arsenal didn’t have a shot on target in the second-half so our defensive solidarity is giving us the platform to win matches and our attacking players are enjoying themselves more than ever this season and flourishing in possession. We’re doing everything right at the moment, we just need to maintain this level to get those one or two more wins and we should be safe. It’s been a massive week for the whole club.”

Palace responded to the list of injuries with an inspired performance and are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

“It shows a lot of character and confidence within the team after losing to Southampton when people said we looked fatigued after Chelsea,” he said. “But we were full of energy, fight, belief and talent. It was great to win here in front of the fans who sing their hearts out for the team every week and I’m delighted to get three wins on the trot here which was the main problem when I arrived.

“It’s tough to pick a man-of-the-match Yohan (Cabaye), Andros (Townsend), Wilf (Zaha) out of the attacking players were brilliant. Mamadou (Sakho) rarely puts a foot wrong and he always makes the right decision but they were all terrific. If we perform like that in our last seven games, we can give any side a game whether it’s Manchester United or Hull but we have to maintain that level of performance to stay in the Premier League. Even the top sides suffer from a lack of confidence but we punished Arsenal by putting them under pressure, remaining defensively solid and taking our opportunities when they went gung-ho after our second goal.”

Milivojevic scored his first goal for Palace after dispatching an emphatic spot kick and Allardyce once gain hailed the new signings.

He added: “It was always arranged for Luka (Milivojevic) to take the penalty because we’ve seen what he can do in training with free-kicks and I’m glad he stepped up because our penalties haven’t been great this season. Wilf (Zaha) was great again tonight but he’s not the finished article yet. He still’s learning more and more but his potential of being a very good player is now a reality and he has the capability of getting better. It’s very difficult taking over a team in the relegation zone which we’ve seen winning five games out of six but still being in trouble. But the quality of our January recruitment has lifted the entire squad and it’s been reflected in our clean sheets and results.”