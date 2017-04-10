Gunners blown away as Palace soar to 3-0 win at Selhurst Park

Sam Allardyce’s bold decision to thrust Yohan Cabaye into an attacking midfield role paid off in spades as Palace faced down their illustrious visitors and the Frenchman bent in the crucial second goal minutes after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had mirrored his opposite number’s 4-1-4-1 formation.

Cabaye’s goal came after Andros Townsend’s first-half opener and the England man won the penalty from Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez in the 67th minute that Luka Milivojevic buried to give the Eagles another three precious points.

An open start had seen Milivojevic fire wide and Mohamed Elneny force a flying one-handed save from Wayne Hennessey before Townsend belted Palace ahead from six yards in the 16th minute. The winger thrashed the ball home after a falling Wilfried Zaha managed to dig out a cross with a fuming Wenger claiming the Ivory Coast international was offside as he picked up Cabaye’s pass to the right of goal.

Alexis Sanchez curled an effort wide with Hennessey a spectator and Palace had a let-off when Mamadou Sakho thwarted the Chilean with what a replay showed appeared to be a hand.

The Eagles were going toe-to-toe with their opponents though, and Christian Benteke forced a near-post save from Martinez five minutes before the break before Danny Welbeck fired across Hennessey’s goal and wide.

Arsenal started to lose their rhythm after the break and Zaha was again losing his footing as he picked up a Townsend ball and dug out a cross to Cabaye, to the right of goal, and the Frenchman lifted his shot up and over the diving Martinez in the 61st minute.

And the Palace fans were in heaven when Townsend tumbled eagerly over the onrushing Martinez’s hand and Milivojevic made no mistake to put the icing on the cake.