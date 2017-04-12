Blackheath’s woeful 2017 hits new low with defeat at relegated Macclesfield

Blackheath suffered a humiliating National League One defeat at Macclesfield on Saturday – meaning their dismal 2017 continues after a 24-12 reverse.

The Club have won just once in their last 10 matches. And it reached its nadir with this humiliating defeat at Priory Park against already-relegated opposition.

Macclesfield’s front-row of Tom Mantell, Sam Moss and Will Robinson produced a performance that cruelly exposed Blackheath’s shortcomings up front, resulting in no less than six scrum penalties in the first period.

Add to that poor ball retention, some ropey kicking, a yellow card and the odd lost line-out, and you end up with a 21-0 deficit.

The opening of the second period offered a clue to Macclesfield’s current predicament.

Inspired by skipper Markus Burcham’s turnover, and with some impetus from Gregor Gillanders and Dan Hamilton arriving off the bench, Blackheath launched an assault towards the right corner which resulted in Jesse Liston touching down after collecting Simon Whatling’s deft chip.

In the 48th minute, Macclesfield allowed ball to fall loose in midfield, and as Burcham snapped up possession and broke 50-metres under the glorious Cheshire sunshine to score, the hosts suddenly looked vulnerable and an unlikely comeback became a possibility.

But it wasn’t to be, and as Blues’ inside-centre Lewis Barker kicked a penalty to add to his three first-half conversions, and errors crept back into the visitors’ game, the hosts’ defence held out for the win.

Blackheath take a break over Easter, but return to Well Hall on Saturday April 22 for Ladies Day and the visit of Plymouth Albion.