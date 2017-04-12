Wimbledon to face Ding Crusaders in play-off crunch to reach National Two

Wimbledon left it late again to secure a 32-18 win over Shelford as they close in on a play-off game at home to Ding Crusaders for a place in National League Two next season.

The Dons have a break this weekend before their final fixture of the normal campaign at Dorking.

Shelford led 18-15 with 10 minutes to play but the South Londoners struck back with three excellent tries, one converted, to win by a convincing scoreline.

Wimbledon were in control in the first half but only got a single try by speedy centre Matt Gilbert after a long floated pass from Bryan Croke.

Croke’s conversion and a penalty made it 10-3 at the break.

Shelford moved into a 15-10 lead as the Dons paid the price for some slipshod tackling.

From the re-start the Dons pack forced a five metre penalty which they opted to scrum – with number eight Roy Godfrey powering over to score. Croke missed the extra two points and almost immediately Shelford went ahead again through a penalty.

But for the third game in a row Wimbledon found a response. Hooker Ben Brooks touched down from another fine drive by the pack. Gilbert sprinted over in the corner for his second before a typical darting break by scrum-half Rhys Morgan in his own half was taken on by Croke, who produced a scintillating run through two lines of Shelford defence ending in a lovely solo try for the fly-half, which he calmly converted.