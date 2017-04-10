Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Crystal Palace v Arsenal team line-ups: Yohan Cabaye declared fit as Eagles unchanged

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye (right) battle for the ball

Yohan Cabaye will start in central midfield despite suffering a calf injury against Southampton as Sam Allardyce names an unchanged Crystal Palace side to face Arsenal tonight.

Martin Kelly continues in central defence with James Tomkins and Scott Dann sidelined through respective calf and knee injuries.

James McArthur returns to the bench after his back injury with Chung-Yong Lee dropping out of the matchday squad.

Palace are three points clear of the relegation zone and are seeking their first home win against Arsenal since 1979.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, McArthur, Kaikai, Sako.

Arsenal: Martinez, Bellerín, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Özil, Sánchez, Welbeck Subs: Gibbs, Mertesacker, Ramsey, Giroud, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Macey, Coquelin

