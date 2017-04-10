Witnesses urged to come forward after Tulse Hill shooting at the weekend

WITNESSES to a shooting in Tulse Hill at the weekend are being asked to come forward by police.

On Saturday evening, paramedics were called out to Tulse Hill estate after reports of a young man on the ground who was bleeding heavily from a bullet wound.

Police soon followed, and by seven pm, alarmed residents saw armed response officers and plainclothes officers thronging the vicinity.

The Hootenanny pub on Effra Road was a particular focus of police activity during the immediate hunt for witnesses.

No-one at the pub was available for comment when contacted by the South London Press.

Police also stopped pedestrians and drivers in the Roupell Road area for informal questioning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.22pm on Saturday, 8 April, after reports of a man found with a gunshot injury in the Tulse Hill Estate.

“Local officers and firearms officers attended and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his leg.

“He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital.

“His injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

“Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, the non-emergency number.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111