Monday, April 10, 2017
Third teen charged with murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste

By Mandy Little
Dean Pascal-Modeste 21 of Barking

 

Detectives investigating the murder of Dean Pascal-Modeste have charged a third man.

Devone Pusey, 19 of Sedgehill Road, Catford was charged on Saturday, 8 April 8 with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10 April.

Two 17-year-old boys have previously been charged with murder by detectives investigating the murder of the 21-year-old in Mottingham on Friday February 24. One of the teens was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. A trial has been set for Tuesday, 29 August at the Old Bailey.

Four other males were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder. They were taken to a south London police station and have since been bailed to various dates pending further enquiries.

