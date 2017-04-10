Charlton man relieved that injury hell is over

Jason Pearce is a relieved man as his four-month injury hell is finally over.

The 29-year-old defender suffered a groin problem during the goalless draw at Bradford City, Karl Robinson’s first league game in charge of the Addicks, back in December. He eventually made his return in the home defeat against Milton Keynes last week and kept his place in the back four as the South Londoners earned a big 2-1 win over Southend on Saturday.

“It was frustrating,” said the man signed from Wigan in the summer.

“Nothing against the lads who came in, they gave their all. But personally it was my first bad injury. For four months it was tough watching, I want to be out there playing. It’s been a long time and I’m glad I can come back and help the team get over the line today and get three points. I’ll be able to help the team for the rest of the season to make sure we stay in the league.

“Before the game we knew how big it was. Southend are in the play-offs on merit and they’re a good team. We knew it would be a tough game today but every man stood up and was counted and gave their all. It was great to come off the pitch and see the fans clapping you off after a good performance and a good victory.

“The gaffer made it clear to us that if you have a little set back, keep going and working hard for each other. We showed that today with a really gritty performance. As we came off the pitch everyone was so tired but we were delighted to get the three points.

“I loved it, it’s exactly the sort of game I like. I like to have a battle and make sure I come out on top. It was quite an even battle today but we had players around us if we made a mistake, or lost a battle – there was always someone covering up behind them. That was for everyone on the pitch. It was pleasing looking everyone in the eye after the game because you knew they had worked their socks off.”

The victory gave Charlton a five point lead above the bottom four but Pearce has warned against complacency as the Addicks enter into their final four games of the season with their League One status yet to be secured for next term.

“You look at the fixtures that we’ve got and they’re all the teams around us. Every game is going to be like a cup final. We’re going into each game to try and win. It’s just one win today, we’re not getting carried away. We’re pleased with the performance and it’s something to build on now.”