David Forde not ruling out Millwall future as he stars for Portsmouth

David Forde will make a decision on his future at the end of the season – and is not ruling out a Millwall return.

The 37-year-old looks set to be celebrating the second promotion of his career later this month after a hugely successful loan at Portsmouth.

Forde joined the League Two club at the end of July on a season-long stay and has kept 18 clean sheets. Paul Cook’s side are in the third and final automatic promotion spot and eight points in front of fourth-placed Luton.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” said the 24-times capped Republic of Ireland international. “It has been a great move for me, especially on the football front.

“We’ve only got five games to go and are eight points clear of the next team. If we maintain the form we have shown over recent months there is no reason we can’t achieve our goals.

“I’ve kept 18 clean sheets, which is a fantastic return. I set off at the start of the season with 20 as a target. It’s been great to get back playing and get into my groove.”

Forde spent the start of pre-season with the Lions before dropping a division to Pompey.

“There were a few clubs who came in for me but I didn’t feel they were actually right,” he explained. “Once I got the phonecall from Pompey it was a no-brainer. It reminded me of the challenge when I first went to Millwall – I could see the potential.

“Portsmouth are a club which should at least be in the Championship. We are getting 18,000 for home games, which is phenomenal. I don’t think you’d get many clubs in the country achieving that.”

Forde has played over 300 matches for the Lions since signing from Cardiff City on a free transfer in June 2008.

But he made just 10 appearances last season – the last of them against Oxford United in the Football League Trophy – as Jordan Archer assumed number one spot.

“I was always committed to Millwall – even when I came out of the team last year,” he said. “I wasn’t looking to get away. I wanted to play and play to get back in the team.

“Jordan had a fantastic season, I’ve got to hand it to the young lad. He did tremendously well.

“But I came back in pre-season still believing I would play. I did it before where I came back even stronger, like when Maik Taylor was signed. It was no different. I knew if I applied myself correctly and played with the right attitude what would follow.

“I got a phone call towards the end of July about Portsmouth and the idea stimulated me.”

Forde was recently selected in the League Two Team of the Year, voted for by his fellow professionals at that level.

“It’s a great honour,” he said. “It is a privilege because they are the ones you are playing with week in and week out.

“It is my first time being involved in a team of the season. It’s come late in my career, which makes it a bit bittersweet.”

When asked if Forde savours the good times more as he enters the twilight of his playing days, he agrees instantly.

“It totally comes down to maturity. You have that youthful exuberance when you are a young professional – you don’t realise what you have got until it is gone.

“I got so caught up in wanting to be successful for a large part of my career at Millwall. I was so driven and focused on achieving and doing great for the club. So to get to that stage where you understand you have achieved all you can do with the best you have got is very satisfying.

“It gives great peace of mind and contentment, even at this stage of my career, that I have got a lot to offer – years remaining in me. To get these accolades just shows I still enjoy and love the game.”

Forde has been an ever-present for Portsmouth in the league, 18 years since his debut for Galway United in the League of Ireland.

“I’d put my longevity down to my mindset and perseverance,” he said. “I do things correctly in terms of my life off the field. I look after myself. Maintaining that state of mind is a big part of it.

“I do look at the likes of Edwin van der Sar, who was 42 when he was playing for Manchester United. David James played into his 40s and so did Mark Schwarzer.

“I remember hearing about Pat Jennings, he played into his 40s and reckoned he could have carried on into his 50s. That keeps me going!”

One question is what comes next for Forde once Portsmouth’s short-term future is determined. He is out of contract at the end of June.

“I’m totally present in the moment,” he said. “Millwall is very close to my heart. I love Millwall and I’m very appreciative about what they have given me through the years. They’ll always be an affection there.

“Whatever will be, will be. I’m concentrating on getting Portsmouth promoted and keeping more clean sheets. Barring a disaster, we should go up.”

Forde still keeps an eye on the Lions and reckons that their FA Cup journey has hampered their promotion drive.

“It was a fantastic run but one which I felt would hamper them. I’ve been in that position in the past. We got to the semi-final one year and nearly got relegated on the final day of the season. So I can totally relate to that.

“They had a couple of games in hand and if they’d won those they could have been looking at the automatic places. But you can hypothesise about those extra matches but unless you have got them on the board it is a whole different matter.”

Tom King has stepped in for the injured Archer. The pair are both young stoppers still learning their trade.

Former Crystal Palace keeper King has played just x first-team matches.

“I often say ignorance is bliss,” said Forde. “When you get thrown in as a young keeper you don’t have time to think or see what you are doing and achieving.

“It is a great time in your career. Tom has acquitted himself well and is a fantastic prospect. He works very hard on his game and has great potential.

“Having worked with Tom and Jordan it is great to see their development. I’m really pleased for both. They are hungry and willing to learn. Under Kevin Pressman’s guidance I’ve got no doubt they will come on to be top goalkeepers.”