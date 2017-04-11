Conte: I want all three points against United on Sunday

Antonio Conte is taking his side up to Old Trafford on Sunday, not to park the bus and avoid defeat but to beat Manchester United for the third time this season and deal a hammer blow to the chasing pack – Spurs in particular.

The Blues know that five more league wins will secure their sixth Premier League title no matter what results second-placed Spurs eke out between now and the end of the campaign, and Conte has no alternative vision other than three points against Jose Mourinho’s men.

The west Londoners have beaten United at Stamford Bridge in the league and FA Cup already this term, but this trip to Manchester will be the toughest of the encounters so far.

A 4-0 league drubbing of United was followed by a tighter 1-0 cup win by the Blues and Conte will be preparing his side on the Cobham training ground this week for an extra special occasion.

But will those defeats become an extra motivation for United?

“I don’t know about this,” said the Italian.

“I think Manchester United, for sure, will have good motivation because they are playing against Chelsea – and Chelsea is top of the table. Every team wants to beat us.”

The head coach confirmed his intention of nabbing all available points.

“Yes, for sure. It’s important now in every game to try and take three points,” he said.

“Including at Old Trafford. We know this game will be very tough but we are in good form and the players have the right confidence. I want to try to win. But in the same way that United will try to win too.”

Chelsea’s 3-1 away win at Bournemouth on Saturday came hours after Spurs’ 4-0 drubbing of Watford, and the Blues will again be playing after the north Londoners at the weekend.

How does Conte feel about this?

As the cliche goes, he will take each game as it comes, whenever it comes and the managerial mind games are at the fore too.

“Probably we can find the same situation as against Bournemouth because Tottenham play Bournemouth first,” he said.

“But in England there is no such thing as an easy game – and Bournemouth is a good team.

“If you compare these two games – we face United away and Tottenham face Bournemouth at home – I think that it’s easier for Tottenham to take points in their home stadium. But we have to see game by game. We know our schedule is not easy but we want to play game by game and prepare in the right way for United. I think we are having a good season but we want it to become a great season.”

The FA cup match against United was a fiery encounter – will he be expecting much the same?

“The most important thing is what it is on the pitch,” he said. “For us it’s always important to control our emotion because we are playing and fighting to win the title. For sure this game will be a tough game. But we are ready to play.”

Following the home defeat against Crystal Palace a week ago, Chelsea notched six points by beating Manchester City 2-1 in midweek which was added to Saturday’s South Coast away day.

Is this an indicator of a tough squad mentality?

Conte believes it does: “I think we are showing in all the season a great character,” he said.

“We have great desire, great will to fight for the title. At the start of the season nobody thought Chelsea could fight for the title. But we found the right motivation together, and now we stay there at the top of the league and we want to change the opinion of people.”

Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante have shone for the Blues this season, Kante even got his first goal assist on Saturday. How much is that down to the head coach?

Conte said: “Yes, the second goal. It was a good pass from him. I think N’Golo has to improve in this situation. If he is able to improve this situation he will be a top, top player. We try to work with all the players to improve them and to add to their strengths and also improve their weaknesses.”

What’s changed for Hazard?

“I’m happy for him, scoring the goal,” he said. “He’s doing a good job, good work, during the game. He’s a great player, great talent. He must understand that he’s a great player and don’t forget it.

“For every coach, their real function is not only to win, but to try to improve his players and to find the right way to work with them to improve physical and tactical aspects. I think a good coach must to do this, not only to win and to buy the best players.”

Conte is happy to view this season as a success only if they lift some silverware.

“I think it’s better to finish the season and see what position we are in,” he said.

“To have a good season, yes, we must have a good season. But to become a great season and to write history you must win.

“When you start the season as an underdog it’s greater if you are able to do this.”