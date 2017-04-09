Body of brave PC Keith Palmer to lie at rest before funeral

The body of PC Keith Palmer, killed defending Parliament in the terror attack last month, is to lie at rest in the Palace of Westminster ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Such an honour is rare and requires the consent of the Queen – the last recipients were Baroness Thatcher and Tony Benn.

PC Palmer, 48, who was married with a five-year-old daughter, was stabbed by Khalid Masood, who had already driven into crowds on nearby Westminster Bridge.

The 48-year-old Charlton fan, who went to the now-closed Catford Boys School, was one of five victims who died following in the attack on 22 March, during which Masood was shot dead by police.

The fifth victim, Romanian Andreea Cristea, 31, who fell into the River Thames and had been in hospital since the attack, died on Thursday.

The other victims were Aysha Frade, 44, who worked at DLD sixth-form college in Lambeth Palace Road, Lambeth; retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, from Macaulay Road, Clapham and US tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, from Utah.

Palmer had served in the Metropolitan Police for 15 years. His coffin will be taken to the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster where he will lie in rest for 24 hours before a full police funeral at Southwark Cathedral.