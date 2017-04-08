Addicks boss Robinson hails big win as all his players ‘put in a shift’

Karl Robinson heralded Charlton’s 2-1 win over Southend as a ‘big result’ as the victory lifted the Addicks five points clear of the relegation zone.

Ricky Holmes opened the scoring for the hosts early on before John White headed home unmarked to level up for the Shrimpers just five minutes later.

An own goal from Adam Thompson, who battled for a header with Jake Forster-Caskey and put it past his own goalkeeper, won the game with just over 15 minutes left, to leave the Addicks manager a relieved man at full time.

“The emotion from myself and the players at the end was clear for everyone to see,” he said.

“Everyone put a right shift in today. We’ve trained at The Valley for two days – I wanted them to feel comfortable at home. I’ve brought teams here for years and loved coming here – it’s a unique place. Sometimes when you only come here when things aren’t going right for you it can be a place to be feared.

“So we changed our training this week, everything was here. I wanted them to replicate defending set pieces – even though they scored from one. When you see it back, Jason Pearce ran into Ezri Konsa and tripped him up which gave him a free header. I was frustrated but it was nobody’s fault – it was just a collision.

“Jake (Forster-Caskey) is not having that goal. He can have an assist but that’s all he can have for it. But he was in the box. If he doesn’t run in the box that doesn’t happen. We flooded the box – we’ve worked on it all week. We had one or two chances in the first half. We looked a lot more dominant.”

The result and performance was in stark contrast to what Robinson’s team served up during the midweek defeat against Milton Keynes and with some teams below the South Londoners winning today Robinson insisted that his side can only focus on themselves in the run-in to avoid the drop to League Two.

“I don’t want to rely on other teams losing games,” he said. “We’re now in that league of nine teams and we play four of them. We can effect a lot of teams down there. It’s about securing what we need to this year and then turning our attention to winning promotion next year.

“I know I’ve let people down since I’ve been here because the performances haven’t been great but I’ve always said I take responsibility for that,” he added.

“But I care, I really do. I know what I’m doing. It doesn’t look like it sometimes but I really want this football club to come to work on a daily basis and The Valley to be a feared place for us to play but I’m certainly going to enjoy it tonight with a drink

“You know my stance if any player thinks they’re above the group. Today I don’t think any player took the p*** and thought they were better than anyone else. They all had an equal role in the team. I’m most happy when the team and fans come together – it’s a special place to be a part of when we win and I want to be part of it more often.”