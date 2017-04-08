Harris praises reaction of Milllwall players after Gills’ controversial opener

MILLWALL boss Neil Harris was pleased with the response from his side after going a goal down in controversial fashion at Gillingham.

Lions keeper Tom King looked to have been pushed by Gillingham striker Cody McDonald but nothing other than a corner was given by referee Charles Breakspear.

From that, King saved well from Harry Cornick’s initial shot before Joe Quigley found the back of the net.

And Harris refused to blame the referee, instead praising his players after their 1-1 draw at Priestfield on Saturday afternoon.

“The referee doesn’t have the benefit of a replay – the linesman has given the decision, apparently,” Harris said.

“They don’t get the opportunity to look back on it but I thought it was a clear push at the time – his hands were on him.

“I’ve seen it from two different angles, and it’s clever by the centre-forward, who pushed him out of play.

“That was a tight call that went against us. There were a couple of penalty decisions as well which on another day you might get. It didn’t quite go for us.

“When the decision goes against us with the corner and the ball goes into your net, you wonder is it going to be your day.”

Steve Morison’s 16th goal of the season restored parity five minutes after the hosts’ opener.

And the Lions gaffer was impressed with the resilience his side showed as the point earned was enough to see his side move back into the top six in League One.

“The chances we had and the pressure we put them under, you think it’s not going to go for you,” Harris said.

“But the character of the players was outstanding – it didn’t knock us out of our stride. If anything we got better, we were more determined, we used the ball better.

“When we got back to 1-1, I thought there was only going to be one winner.

“I said to the guys, as an isolated game it was a really good performance.”

“The only opportunities Gillingham had were scrambles and half-chances for set-pieces.

“We were creative, our movement was really good, so was our use of the ball. We got into some very dangerous areas.

“We had countless chances to score. On the whole the week was outstanding – seven points against three tough opponents for us is a really good return.

“Last Saturday I felt we had to get a good return from these three games, and it’s been a really good effort by my squad.”