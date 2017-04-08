Dons frustrated at Kingsmeadow by hardy Rovers

AFC Wimbledon 0 Bristol Rovers 1

AFC Wimbledon conceded with just 11 seconds on the clock and then huffed and puffed their way through a disappointing home defeat as Bristol Rovers kept their play-off hopes alive with victory at Kingsmeadow.

Defeat leaves Neal Ardley’s side stuck in mid-table with their inability to build on their September and October form meaning their season is petering out as other sides look to the final run-in for a climax to their campaigns.

The Dons began badly this afternoon with Rovers’ Byron Moore finding the bottom cormer from an Ellis Harrison knockdown before many of the sell-out crowd were in their seats. That should have given the hosts enough time to work their way back into the contest and they had most of the possession, with Lyle Taylor especially testing visiting keeper Joe Lumley with a string of efforts.

But they could not find a way through Darrell Clarke’s solid defence and the hosts ended the contest conceding all three points to the eighth-placed side, who are four points outside the play-off places with four games to play.