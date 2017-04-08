Local rivals Millwall and Gillingham cancel each other out as they battle out a draw at different ends of the table

Gillingham 1 Millwall 1

Millwall left Priesfield a frustrated side after local rivals Gillingham scored an opener with one of only two shots on target and held firm in the closing stages to deny the visitors.

The Lions had most of the possession and double the eight efforts which the hosts mustered, as they extended their unbeaten run to three ahead of the final four games of the season.

In the end a 1-1 draw might have been a fair result but it left the Den side rueing their missed chances, with play-off rivals Southend beaten at neighbours Charlton this afternoon. The result did, though, lift the Lions into sixth place, a point ahead of the Shrimpers, with four games to play.

Neil Harris made two changes from the win over Shrewsbury with ex-Gills left-back Joe Martin and David Worrall coming in to the side for Tony Craig (dead leg) and Shane Ferguson (brusied ribs), while the Gills had two ex-Lions in Lee Martin and Josh Wright.

The visitors dominated on a hot day, with their noisy 2,400 fans blasted by the sunshine.

But they could not find a way through Adrian Pennock’s boys in the first half – and it was the hosts who took the lead in the 67th minute through Bournemouth loanee Joe Quigley, who scored his first league goal since arriving from Dean Court in August after Tom King had saved Cody McDonald’s header.

The gritty Steve Morison levelled the scores just five minutes later, following neat interplay between Mahlon Romeo and David Worrall which ended with the latter squaring the ball to Jed Wallace on the edge of the home side’s penalty area.

The on-loan Wolves winger’s shot was blocked, but Morison steered home for his first goal since February 4. Neither side could find a decisive finish in front of goal in the last 20 minutes, though, and the Gills were probably the more happy to have bagged a crucial point in their battle for League One survival.

Shrewsbury’s 1-0 home win over Rochdale, though, means the Kent side are now just one point above the drop zone, and Port Vale, in the top relegation place, have a game in hand.