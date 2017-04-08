Saturday, April 8, 2017
Addicks can breathe more easily after victory over play-off contenders Southend

Addicks can breathe more easily after victory over play-off contenders Southend

By Toby Porter -
0
329
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes scores their first goal

Charlton 2 Southend 1

Charlton bagged a second win in 16 games with a 2-1 victory over Southend thanks to a solid home performance and goals by Ricky Holmes and Jake Forster-Caskey.
The Addicks opened the scoring through Holmes in only the sixth minute but the Shrimpers struck back within five minutes when John White headed home Michael Timlin’s corner.
A ding-dong battle for dominance took another hour to settle, though, and the hosts took the lead through the young former Brighton winger in the 74th minute. He flicked on Nathan Byrne’s cross, though his strike may yet be chalked up as an own goal by as it hit defender Adam Thompson before going in.
Tensions rose as the minutes ticked down, with Karl Robinson’s side living dangerously and desperate to drag themselves clear of safety and Phil Brown’s side battling to stay in the play-off places.
And the final whistle came as a huge sigh of rellief for the Valley crowd – and did local rivals Millwall a favour too, by taking all the points from the team which probably is their biggest danger when it comes to securing a place in the play-offs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Addicks can breathe more easily after victory over play-off contenders Southend