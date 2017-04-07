Join the 50th anniversary walk for St Christopher’s the birthplace of the modern hospice movement

A DAUGHTER grateful to a hospice which treated her dad with “compassion and dignity” is urging others to join a “joyful” fundraiser.

Donna Burden, along with her friends and family are gearing up to take part in St Christopher’s Fun Walk in memory of her dad Brian Reilly on Sunday May 14 around spectacular Kent countryside.

The event to raise cash for the vital work undertaken by the hospice in Lawrie Park Road, Sydenham starts and finishes at Keston Common in Kent. The hospice, which provides free end of life care and family support for thousands at its centre and in the community, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. St Christopher’s was established as the birthplace of the modern hospice movement by Dame Cicely Saunders who revolutionised the way the seriously ill are cared for.

To celebrate the double anniversary year the hospice want to make the Fun Walk the best ever and top the staggering £200,000 raised when it was last held two years ago. There is set to be a party vibe on Keston Common for the event with live music, children’s games, fancy dress competiton, dog obstacle course and refreshments. Walkers can set off from 8.30am until noon on a choice of three, five, eight or 11 mile sponsored walks with entertainment stops.

Donna, 49, who took part in the last walk for the hospice with twenty friends is urging everyone to take part. She said: “My Dad was in the hospice six to seven weeks before he died. He was 74 and had been working full time – as a ceramic tiler – up until a few months before. He loved work and was a real craftsman. He was a joker, a singer, larger than any definition of life you could make. But from being a strong man to being sick and in pain was traumatic and sudden.

“We were all anxious about going into a hospice but immediately the level of care and attention from doctors and nurses made my Dad feel safe and that relieved us. We experienced St Christopher’s as a really positive place and they treated his pain as a priority. Even at the end, when Dad couldn’t walk, they would take the bed out into the garden so that he could feel the sun on his face. There was compassion and dignity at all times.”

“We’ll be taking part in the Fun Walk again this year and hope you’ll join us. The route actually takes us past Dad’s old house and, obviously that was sad the last time we did the walk, but then we looked up and saw this huge stream of people passing by, laughing, happy, inspired people, all wanting to do their bit for the hospice and knew he would be so proud. With something so joyful, why wouldn’t you join in?”

Urging people to sign up Shaun O’Leary, the hospice’s joint chief executive, “Over 3,000 amazing walkers joined our last Fun Walk, but we’re really keen to top this figure in this, our 50th anniversary year, and so we would love to see you on 14 May at Keston Common.”

To cover the costs of the event, entry will be £5 for adults but under 11’s can join in for free. Register or find out more at funwalk@stchristophers.org.uk or telephone 020 8768 4575.