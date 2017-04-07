Greenwich Theatre boss on post Brexit play Octopus tour

Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

As I write this Theresa May and her advisers are writing a far more important document, the letter to the President of the European Council to trigger Article 50 and begin the potentially long and painful withdrawal from the European Union.

Despite the controversy over facts used by the Leave campaign over NHS funding, debates about whether the BBC were too impartial, discussions about bureaucratic red-tape and the creation of English law overseas, the Brexit debate and the subsequent referendum finally came down to a debate about immigration. Exploiting fears about terrorism and economic instability, Leave campaigners brought about an astonishing victory, and this week the historic decision is made concrete by a letter from Downing Street to Brussels.

The anti-immigration rhetoric that dominated the campaign continued last week with claims that weak immigration controls led to the attack on Westminster Bridge in which five people were killed. Before anything was known about Khalid Masood (born Adrian Russell Elms), a British man who was born and brought up in Kent, those on the Leave side of the debate were blaming lack of immigration controls for the attack.

At the same time, in the United States, Donald Trump is fighting to have his travel ban enforced, restricting entry to the country from six Muslim nations and refusing to allow entry to Syrian refugees, despite a lack of proof that any significant terrorist activity carried out in the US was perpetrated by immigrants from the targeted countries.

I have always believed that art should be as much about interrogating the world around us as escaping it, so amidst the international perpetuation of this unfounded fear of invasion, we are preparing to embark on a national tour of Afsaneh Gray’s acclaimed play OCTOPUS with Paper Tiger Productions, taking it to both Leave heartlands and to some of the most diverse areas in England.

The play is set in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, amidst a process of repatriation of so-called “foreigners”. Three women have been called in to an unnamed government department for interview. Sara looks kind of Asian. Scheherazade kind of Middle Eastern. And Sarah is kind of white and has no idea why she’s here. She also keeps bursting into song.

Octopus started life with a full-length play-reading here at Greenwich Theatre in March last year and has subsequently had acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival and at Theatre 503 in London. Written in the build up to the referendum, first presented to an audience three months before the national vote, produced in full in the wake of the historic outcome, and now produced on tour around the UK as Theresa May leads us out of Europe – there could hardly be a more direct theatrical response to what will undoubtedly be a difficult separation. Far from a dry political debate or an angry tirade against injustice, OCTOPUS is funny. It takes the discussion into surreal territory, finding a new way to confront, to enlighten, to investigate the decision that this country has taken and the possible fall-out in the months and years ahead.

I could not be more proud to be supporting this show, and I hope that when it visits the new Greenwich Theatre studio in May and venues around the country throughout the Spring, audiences will join me in looking at Brexit, and at what it means to be British, with fresh eyes.