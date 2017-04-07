Harris hails Hutchinson first goal – and hints about Cooper

Millwall’s defence has been colossal this year, says boss Neil Harris – and he expects more of the same in the run-in.

The Lions manager hailed Shaun Hutchinson’s first goal for the club and Byron Webster’s opener on Tuesday. His side put right the setback of being beaten by Shrewsbury at The Den in December – their last defeat on home soil – with a 2-1 victory in Shropshire.

And it was his two centre-backs who got the goals. It is their defensive work which has put the Lions within touching distance of the play-off places.

Harris has also hinted he is eyeing current loan star Jake Cooper, who has played 15 games for his side during a three-month stint at The Den, scoring twice.

The giant 6ft 4in defender still has two years left on his contract at host club Reading – so Harris would be respectful of their relationship with the 22-year-old.

But he did say: “He is a fantastic character and has been a top player for us since he came here.

“He has had a couple of games out now, because of fatigue as much as anything – before that, he had had a run of games which he had not been through for a bit.

“He is at a great age for a defender – and centre-backs of that height do not grow on trees.

“That is just the calibre of player and professional we like to attract to the club.

“Having worked with him, I know he is one for the future and one I would like to continue to work with at some stage in the coming years.

“The guys playing in the back line for us have been outstanding recently. It is nice to highlight that when they get on the scoresheet. Byron and Hutch were brilliant on Tuesday, as we would expect, even against a team fighting for their lives. They were both really strong and deserved their goals.

“We know the boys up top will get some – Aiden O’Brien, Steve Morison and Lee Gregory now have notched more than 100 goals for us in the last two seasons, which is phenomenal.

“But scoring from all over the park is really important especially at this stage of the season.

“There was some light-hearted discussion on whether Shaun Williams got the last touch but Willo didn’t make too much of a case. The team were very happy for Hutch to claim it – he had gone close quite a few times before.”

Harris will expect more of the same in the local derby at Gillingham tomorrow, where 2,400 Lions fans will pack the away end.

“In games like this and the one against Charlton, previous form goes out of the window and both teams will be up for it,” said the boss. “Manager Adrian Pennock played for them for many years and knows what it means to their fans.

“We will have the same approach as we have for our last two wins. We have to have the right mentality and professionalism.

“We need to create a home atmosphere to continue that momentum. The fans were top drawer on Saturday against Scunthorpe and those at Shrewsbury made themselves heard. That carries the boys through. It really helps us and we will need it in a hostile atmosphere.”